Santa Maria firefighters put out a raging car fire Friday afternoon in the southwest part of the city.
Around 2:30 p.m., the Santa Maria Fire Department got a call about a car on fire near the intersection of West Battles and Westgate roads, said Battalion Chief Tony Clayburg.
"The gentleman was driving down the street and noticed smoke coming from the hood," he said. "The cause is under investigation."
Clayburg said it wasn't clear how much property damage the fire caused but the car is likely totaled.
No one was injured in the fire.