Santa Maria Fire trains largest group of recruits yet, with 14 to join department

The academy relies on Hancock College's Public Safety Training Complex in Lompoc and other businesses to offer space, which Farmer said the community has been happy to do.

"Businesses have been great at offering up space. This takes a lot of cooperation and good relationships," Farmer said.

For their sixth week of the academy, trainees practiced searching for victims at the former Police Department headquarters on East Cook Street.

Wearing blackout visors to simulate conditions inside a burning building, trainees practiced feeling along the walls while communicating with one another to find their way through safely, saving dummy "victims" along the way.

In prior weeks, trainees practiced using gear, fire hoses and ladders, as well as forms of forcible entry with different tools. Next week, Farmer said, they will be trained in vehicle extraction, learning how to remove victims safely from cars that have been involved in a crash or fire.

"[The program] goes from basic training to more complex stuff. Now they're getting into the more complex part," Farmer said.