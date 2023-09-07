World Trade Center steel at Santa Maria Fire Station 3 and 5

The Santa Maria Fire Department will hold special 9/11 remembrance ceremonies at each of their fire stations on Monday. Steel from the World Trade Center is on permanent display at Fire Station 3 and 5.

 Contributed, City of Santa Maria

On Monday, Sept. 11, members of the public are invited to join the Santa Maria Fire Department to commemorate the lives lost in terrorist attacks on the United States in 2001. 

Thousands of Americans, including over 300 firefighters, lost their lives in the attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon.

The Fire Department will commemorate the losses suffered by the nation with a simple ceremony held at each fire station throughout Santa Maria.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

