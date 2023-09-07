On Monday, Sept. 11, members of the public are invited to join the Santa Maria Fire Department to commemorate the lives lost in terrorist attacks on the United States in 2001.
Thousands of Americans, including over 300 firefighters, lost their lives in the attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon.
The Fire Department will commemorate the losses suffered by the nation with a simple ceremony held at each fire station throughout Santa Maria.
Firefighters, police officers, emergency medical personnel, military personnel, and the public are invited to attend the commemoration ceremony and take a moment out of their day to reflect on the events that took place.
The ceremony will offer a time of reflection to honor those lost during the tragedy of 9/11 as well as their families, and to recognize those Americans who continue to protect our nation daily, both at home and abroad.
The commemoration ceremony is modeled after recommended protocols established by the International Fire Service and adopted by the Fire Chiefs of Santa Barbara County.
Starting at 7:20 a.m at each Santa Maria fire station, fire apparatus will be pulled out on front drives. At 7:30 a.m. attendees will be asked to gather around the station flagpole.
After fire station tones are played, a brief message of remembrance will be made before a traditional series of horn blasts from the station fire engine. The ceremony will also include lowering of station flags to half-staff, which will be returned to full staff at 7:30 p.m.
Santa Maria Fire Stations are located:
- Fire Station 1 - 300 W. Cook St.
- Fire Station 2 - 416 W. Carmen Ln.
- Fire Station 3 – 2305 N. Preisker Ln.
- Fire Station 4 – 2637 S. College Dr.
- Fire Station 5 – 1670 E. Donovan Rd.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213