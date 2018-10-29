Santa Maria Fire and Police are investigating a suspicious package and envelope containing an unknown "white powder" that were brought into the Santa Maria Police Department's main station on Betteravia Road.
As of 5 p.m., a portion of the department's parking lot was taped off awaiting the arrival of a hazardous materials crew.
This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.
Hazmat team from Santa Barbara County Fire arrives at Santa Maria Police headquarters due to the suspicious package filled with powder.— Razi Syed (@razisyed) October 30, 2018
@SantaMariaTimes pic.twitter.com/mzJy8fki07
Santa Maria Fire Department and FBI on scene at the Santa Maria Police headquarters, which has been cordoned off with yellow tape, due to a suspicious package with a mysterious white powder in it.— Razi Syed (@razisyed) October 30, 2018
@SantaMariaTimes pic.twitter.com/CKfIi8G7Fv