Suspicious Package at SMPD headquarters

Santa Maria Fire and Police are investigating a suspicious package and envelope containing an unknown "white powder" that were brought into the Santa Maria Police Department's main station on Betteravia Road. 

As of 5 p.m., a portion of the department's parking lot was taped off awaiting the arrival of a hazardous materials crew. 

This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

Mathew Burciaga covers education in Santa Maria and the surrounding area for Lee Central Coast Newspapers. Follow him on Twitter @math_burciaga

