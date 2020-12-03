Santa Maria Fire deploys 2 engines to help fight 7,200-acre Bond fire

Two engines from the Santa Maria Fire Department were deployed on Thursday to Orange County, where they will join 30 other agencies in fighting the rapidly spreading Bond fire.

Each engine contains one captain, one engineer and two firefighters, according to the Santa Maria Fire Department.

The Bond fire began in a residence, then spread to dry vegetation late Wednesday night, burning 7,200 acres as of Thursday evening, according to Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Paul Holaday.

Around 500 firefighters are battling the flames from the air and the ground, with the fire at 0% containment, Holaday said.

Approximately a quarter of a million residents in the surrounding area have been evacuated.

The Santa Maria Fire Department has responded to several fires throughout the state this year, including the Castle fire in Tulare County, the Glass fire in Napa and Sonoma counties, and the El Dorado fire in San Bernardino County.

Most recently, a four-person team was dispatched in late October to fight the Silverado fire.

