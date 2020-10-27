Santa Maria Fire Department deploys 4-person team to fight Silverado fire

A team of Santa Maria firefighters deployed Tuesday for at least two weeks to join a unit of personnel working to contain a raging wildfire in Southern California.
The four-person crew, designated OES337, will join the 1801A strike team to fight the Silverado fire in Orange County, according to Santa Maria Fire Chief Leonard Champion.
The fire started on Oct. 26 and, in less than 48 hours, rapidly scorched tens of thousands of acres in the foothills east of Interstate 5.
Several hundred firefighters are assigned to the fire, two of which were seriously injured Monday with second- and third-degree burns, according to Orange County Fire Authority officials.
Composed of a captain, fire engineer, two firefighters and a fire engine, the Santa Maria team is part of a mutual aid system utilized by fire agencies across the country that request teams from other departments when local resources become stretched.
The engine is state-owned but housed by the Santa Maria Fire Department and manned with its personnel when needed, according to Champion.
The department has sent teams to wildfires across the state several times this year, including the Castle fire in Tulare County, the Glass fire in Napa and Sonoma counties, and the El Dorado fire in San Bernardino County.
Champion drew a comparison to 2017, which he said was a significant year for firefighters locally, although 2020 is proving to be an active year.
"It certainly has been busy," Champion said. "The Thomas fire was right in our backyard and was a huge fire and undertaking, but this [fire season] is kind of spread out all year."
Firefighters on the team will deploy for 14 straight days, or 21 days if an extension is requested, and work in 12- or 24-hour shifts.
The two- or three-week period is a commitment that all team members sign up for, according to Champion.
Mutual aid requests come in constantly, making it a daily task to manage staffing levels and grant requests, which has become more complicated with the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Champion.
Although the Santa Maria Fire Department hasn't had to furlough firefighters during the pandemic, the department could be challenged if numerous staff become exposed to the coronavirus.
The department only has had two coronavirus infections due to firefighters' diligence in taking precautionary measures, according to Champion.
"At the end of the day, we have to ensure that we have an effective response force here at home," Champion said.
