The Santa Maria Fire Department recently unveiled its first-ever strategic plan that outlines how the department intends to grow alongside the city as it responds to a projected 10,000 calls a year for the forseeable future.
The plan was borne out of a 2021 standards of cover study update — an independent review that ensures a safe and effective response force for fire suppression and emergency medical services provided by the Santa Maria Fire Department. The study reviewed past performance, but according to Chief Todd Tuggle, the department wanted to organize moving forward.
Tuggle gave the City Council a presentation about the plan on Feb. 15, answering some of their questions. The plan was created internally and did not require council approval.
"I think you're saddled with an impossible job and you've got a great team from top to bottom," Councilman Mike Cordero said after the presentation. "We certainly appreciate you and the efforts your entire agency puts out."
“The strategic plan gives us a path forward,” Tuggle said. “It allowed us to prioritize and identify our strengths and weaknesses, and I feel optimistic we can effect change and make those internal improvements.”
In creating a strategic plan, Tuggle wanted to align with the city's General Plan, which outlines the growth and development of Santa Maria through 2040 in an update expected by winter of 2023.
“As the city continues to work on its General Plan, that’s going to have an impact on the Fire Department,” he said. “We want to make sure we are on the right trajectory to support that.”
The first plan of its kind for the Santa Maria Fire Department, the plan lists five goal areas the department intends to focus on. They include effective resource management, efficient emergency services, proactive fire prevention, comprehensive training and organizational development.
Included in the plan are tools to measure the impact of new development on the department's workload. Although statistics are already tracked, the plan calls for new technology that would give the department more data to work with.
"Because our deployment is based around the fire stations, and response area or proximity for those stations, if the city grows outward, we need to be in a position to support that and, conversely, as the city grows upward — inward — we need to have the resources to handle that," he explained.
According to Tuggle, the best example of the importance of expanding resources at existing stations is the opening of Engine No. 1 in 2020.
The newest addition to Fire Station No. 1, the fire engine's primary function is to pump water, whereas its station-mate Truck No. 1 has a 75-foot ladder and other firefighting equipment. The additional unit made the station nearly 20% more responsive, according to Tuggle.
"Truck No. 1 was running just short of 3,000 calls a year before Engine No. 1 opened, and for a piece of equipment that costs $1.2 million, that's not a long lifespan," he said.
"That station still gets the same number of calls a year, but now it's split between multiple vehicles," he continued. "What that shows is as the city grows in densification and other land use planning decisions [are made], the need for adding resources to existing stations also exists."
Year over year, the number of calls the department receives continues to increase. In 2021, the department received over 10,000 calls for service, according to the annual report, compared to around 9,000 in the past few years.
“As the population goes up, the number of calls goes up,” Tuggle said. “It’s important that as demand for services increases that we are able to meet that.”
The strategic plan also points to a need for a new training facility that the department can grow into as development continues. According to Tuggle, design work for a new facility is underway, which will include identifying a location. Construction will not be funded until the 2023-24 fiscal year.
Currently, training is conducted at various locations, including Hancock College's Public Safety Training Complex in Lompoc.
A hiring freeze, started during the beginning of the pandemic, left the department with several holes which they are still filling. Several members retired during the freeze.
“We still have five vacancies through attrition,” Tuggle said.
“We’re starting a fire academy next month, so we’ll start to fill those holes,” he added, referencing the department’s next training cycle.
In light of the increased load, fire prevention is a major component of the strategic plan. The plan calls for the expansion of the Community Emergency Response Team, a volunteer program aimed to train ordinary citizens how to plan for and respond to emergencies, among other steps the department can take.
“For us, it’s about checking smoke alarms, getting into schools, making sure people have evacuation plans; it’s about doing annual fire-safety inspections,” Tuggle said.
Largely due to staffing issues last year, the department fell behind on recommended fire-safety inspections, while still completing all mandatory inspections.
"As of today, we've hired a fire marshal and a fire inspector and we have recruitment going on for a second one to get the inspections that this community deserves completed," Tuggle told the City Council on Feb. 15.