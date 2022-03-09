The Santa Maria Fire Department is accepting applications for permits to operate fireworks booths ahead of the 2022 fireworks season.
Nonprofit organizations have until March 24 to submit for permits to sell so-called safe-and-sane fireworks, which don't explode or fly into the air.
There are a limited number of permits, and nonprofits that were permitted to sell fireworks in 2021 will have first priority.
To qualify, an organization must have their primary meeting place in Santa Maria, including Orcutt, be established for a minimum of two years and have a membership of 15 or more.
The application is available online at www.cityofsantamaria.org/fireworks. Hard copies of the forms must be submitted in person to the Fire Administration office at 314 W. Cook St.
Questions may be directed to the Fire Administration at 805-925-0951, ext. 2255.