A couch outside a Santa Maria apartment complex caught on fire early Friday morning, with firefighters quickly extinguishing flames that had spread into a detached garage.
Just after 5:30 a.m., Santa Maria Fire Department crews responded to the 400 block of East Park Avenue where they knocked down the fire.
No injuries were reported and no one was displaced, according to Battalion Chief Mike Farmer.
"We were able to extinguish it quickly upon arrival after making access to the garage, and kept it from getting any larger," said Farmer, who added that the apartment complex has a series of garages that aren't attached to apartments and have walls between each garage, which kept the fire from spreading.
"We were able to force entry into two garage doors," Farmer said. "The fire was able to travel into one garage. [In] the other one, there was only smoke that made it in, so we decided to just open both those garage doors."
The extent of damage is unknown at this point.
"I do know one garage was more affected than the other, but I don't believe it caused any structural damage to the point where it has to be torn down," Farmer said.