The Santa Maria FFA won the fruit tree judging team state championship at the Fresno State Field Day and State Finals competition.
The team earned the honor during the FFA Finals on April 22, where nearly 50 Santa Maria FFA members competed in their respective contests.
The championship team included Jessica Avendano, Evelyn Navarette, Melissa Lua, Diana Nicolas and advisor Michael Guerra.
Avendano placed first high individual overall in the State FFA contest, and Navarette placed third.
The fruit tree judging contest challenges the contestants to be knowledgeable on peaches, plums, apricots and almond trees, according to Guerra.
“I am very ecstatic over this win, not only for myself but for my teammates as well," Avendano said. "I'm happy to say all the time studying, practicing and pushing each other to work hard paid off, that we accomplished this enormous win.”
“Winning a silver bowl is a dream come true!” Lua said.
“I'm very proud of this team for doing such a great job working together to win this special achievement!” Guerra said.
Additionally, the Santa Maria FFA team had a first-place poultry judging team, first-place land and soil judging team, a third-place farm power Team and fourth-place ag pest team.
Santa Maria FFA students will complete their judging season this weekend when they attend the Cal Poly State Finals Contest in San Luis Obispo.