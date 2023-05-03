The Santa Maria FFA won the fruit tree judging team state championship at the Fresno State Field Day and State Finals competition.

The team earned the honor during the FFA Finals on April 22, where nearly 50 Santa Maria FFA members competed in their respective contests.

The championship team included Jessica Avendano, Evelyn Navarette, Melissa Lua, Diana Nicolas and advisor Michael Guerra.

