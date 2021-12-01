Local agricultural workers are invited to the fifth annual Día del Campesino health and resource fair Sunday at the Veteran's Memorial Community Center in Santa Maria.
The event is hosted by Community Health Centers of the Central Coast and the Santa Maria Public Library's Bookmobile.
Día del Campesino, or Day of the Farmworker, will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 5. Attendees can access medical screenings, COVID-19 and flu vaccinations, legal immigration resources, raffle prizes and kids' activities during the free, family-friendly event.
Attendees also can stop by the Bookmobile that will be on-site to learn about library services, apply for a library card or check out materials.
The Veteran's Memorial building is located at 313 E. Tunnell St.
Questions may be directed to the library’s outreach services division at 805-925-0994, ext. 8567.