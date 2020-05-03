Santa Maria family feeds those on front lines of coronavirus

“We do donations and give back to the community because selfless service is one of the fundamental principles of Sikhism, the faith we follow, and we also believe that Marian hospital also serves the community by standing on the front line in this very difficult time and we appreciate it very much,” Chahal said.

To say thank you, he and wife Harpreet Kaur Chahal, 7-year-old daughter Harmehar, 6-year-old son Harnihal and mother Surinder Kaur cooked up and served about 129 meals to the front-line workers at Marian.

Chahal said the vegetarian meals consisted of an Indian dish of garbanzo beans called chana masala, rice, pasta and salad.

They also served up meals to personnel at the Santa Maria and Arroyo Grande police departments, Five Cities Fire Authority and the County Sheriff’s Office substation in Santa Maria.

More meals were cooked and served to the homeless in the shelter set up at Santa Maria High School and in a separate event just for the volunteers who work at the shelter.

Chahal feels the help he and his family have been providing isn’t coming just from them.