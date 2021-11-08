Around 2,000 residents of all ages flocked to the Santa Maria Town Center on Saturday to view one-of-a-kind vehicles during the city's first Downtown Classic Car Show.
Motorheads from up and down the Central Coast entered their Chevy Bel Airs, Impalas and special interest vehicles into the show, with nearly 70 entries displayed outside the Town Center.
Along with viewing the cars on display, attendees also had the chance to visit booths offering food and die-cast model cars, as well as listen to performances by Mestizo Band Santa Maria and The Cholo DJ at an outdoor stage.
The show was organized by the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department and People for Leisure and Youth Inc., with support from the Santa Maria Impalas Car Club.
Saturday's Downtown Classic Car Show in Santa Maria | Photos