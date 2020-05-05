Santa Maria Fairpark testing site draws residents from Santa Barbara, SLO counties

Gray and her husband both lost their medical insurance upon being laid off from their jobs, she said, so they were grateful the tests are free and available with or without insurance.

"This is our first time without medical insurance. That’s another reason we came today," Gray said.

OptumServe's nasal swab tests are being performed at other testing sites throughout the state, including in neighboring San Luis Obispo and Ventura counties.

Jackie Ruiz, spokeswoman for the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department, said individuals do not have to go to a site within their own county and may be scheduled for testing in another county if the location is more convenient.

"The state-run testing sites are open to all Californians," Ruiz said. "OptumServe will direct folks to their nearest location regardless of county of residence. Some of our South County residents are being directed to Ventura County at this time if that is the closest location to their home."

Arroyo Grande couple Christine and Robert Deming, along with Christine's brother Mike Murphy, said they all made testing appointments together and were scheduled for testing in Santa Maria.