The Santa Maria Fairpark is taking the old show-business phrase “the show must go on” to heart, by presenting a pandemic-adapted drive-through version of the Strawberry Festival this year that will continue some of the cherished traditions from its 34-year history.

Strawberry Cruzin’ will allow residents to satisfy their craving for fair food, buy some of the valley’s best freshly picked strawberries, and support the Santa Maria Fairpark Foundation in providing youth scholarships and presenting the Junior Livestock Virtual Show and Auction this year.

“We’re excited to be able to honor the Strawberry Festival,” said Autumn Acquistapace, interim chief executive officer for the Fairpark. “It’s been a long time running for that, and we didn’t want to go two years without it. Everybody’s got to have their strawberry food.

“And the vendors are very eager to get back to work,” she added, noting they have been struggling to survive like many others during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kicking off from 4 to 8 p.m. April 28 and 29, Strawberry Cruzin’ will continue from noon to 8 p.m. April 30 through May 1.

Acquistapace said the in-car drive-though experience in personal vehicles is the best way to ensure attendees and staff are following all of Santa Barbara County COVID-19 health orders and guidelines.

For a donation of no specified amount, strawberry lovers can cruise through a line of food vendors set up along a festively decorated route — illuminated at night — winding through the Fairpark grounds to buy some of their favorite fair foods as well as some new menu items, she said.

“We’re going to put up lights all around the route in strawberry colors — pinks and reds and greens,” Acquistapace said. “And we’re going to turn the roller rink office into a strawberry shortcake house. We have some other plans, too. So people will have a lot of things to look at when they drive through.”

Vendors will offer carhop service. Those who stop in front of their locations can place their orders and have them delivered directly to their cars.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox! Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers Click to Sign up!

That will make it easy to purchase strawberry shortcake from Fanny’s Fabulous Funnel Cake, fresh pastries from Old West Cinnamon Rolls and Log Cabin Kettle Corn in a variety of flavors, including of course, strawberry.

New taste treats to try this year are the Strawberry Dole Whip and Flamin’ Hot Cheetos Corn Dogs, Acquistapace said.

Of course, strawberries are the king of the event, and Pete’s Berries will be selling freshly picked examples of the valley’s sweetest fruit.

“If we can, we want to squeeze in one more vendor,” Acquistapace said, noting the festival is cleared for seven vendors by the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department. “We’d like to add something a little more barbecue-style.”

Visitors also can pick up a free activity book for kids compliments of the California Strawberry Commission, the event’s major sponsor, which has donated 5,000 of the books to hand out at the gate.

Acquistapace said additional local sponsors are also being sought.

For $8,000, a “Sweet Sponsor” will have their logo displayed on a 4-foot strawberry displayed along the drive-through route, a digital version displayed on the Fairpark’s electronic marquee as well as the Fairpark’s website and social media sites, and a 2-by-6-foot banner displayed along the drive-through route all five days.

For more information, call the Fairpark office at 805-925-8824.