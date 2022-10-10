Hundreds turned out for the inaugural Tamale Festival held Sunday at the Santa Maria Fairpark.

Patrons were treated to various tamale vendors and musical performances for a day of food and fun at the fairgrounds in the heart of Santa Maria. 

A tamal is a traditional dish made of masa, a type of corn dough, which is steamed in a corn husk or banana leaf. The masa is typically filled with just about anything, including various meats, cheeses, vegetables, chilies or even fruits.

