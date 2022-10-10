A vendor serves a tamale at the inaugural Tamale Festival Sunday at the Santa Maria Fairpark. Hundreds enjoyed various flavored tamales, nachos, fresh fruit and live music at the first ever event held at the fairpark.
A vendor serves a tamale at the inaugural Tamale Festival Sunday at the Santa Maria Fairpark. Hundreds enjoyed various flavored tamales, nachos, fresh fruit and live music at the first ever event held at the fairpark.
Hundreds turned out for the inaugural Tamale Festival held Sunday at the Santa Maria Fairpark.
Patrons were treated to various tamale vendors and musical performances for a day of food and fun at the fairgrounds in the heart of Santa Maria.
A tamal is a traditional dish made of masa, a type of corn dough, which is steamed in a corn husk or banana leaf. The masa is typically filled with just about anything, including various meats, cheeses, vegetables, chilies or even fruits.
There were various tamale vendors and musical acts, including performances from Halcones Del Bajio, Profecía Norteña, Banda Angeles De Oaxaca and Los Hermanos Mendoza.
Admission was $10 for adults and free for children 12 and under.
