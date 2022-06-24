The Santa Maria Fairpark COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be closed after Wednesday, June 29, because significantly fewer people have been using it, a Santa Barbara County Public Health Department spokesman said.
The clinic opened May 16, 2021, and has since administered 20,000 vaccinations to residents of the greater Santa Maria area.
Public Health officials are encouraging residents to continue using the Fairpark clinic for first, second and booster doses until it closes.
However, the site will not offer vaccinations to children under age 5. Families with children under 5 are advised to schedule COVID-19 vaccine appointments with their medical providers.
The Fairpark will continue to host a testing site complete with treatment options for individuals who test positive for COVID-19, the spokesman said.
Vaccinations in Santa Maria will remain available through health-care providers and pharmacies. To find the nearest vaccination site, visit https://www.vaccines.gov/.
For more information regarding COVID-19 resources, visit https://publichealthsbc.org or call 211 for assistance.