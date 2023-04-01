The Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department is asking Santa Maria valley employers and teen resource providers to participate in a planned teen job fair at the Abel Maldonado Community Center

The job fair is set for April 13 from 1 to 4 p.m., and will be targeted at teens from ages 15 to 18 years old.  

This event is being held in partnership with the Santa Maria Mayor's Task Force on Youth Safety, which has defined helping teens find employment as a focus and objective of the task force. Employment gives teens a focused way to prevent teens from engaging in juvenile crime and is seen as a deterrent strategy against gang involvement. 

