The job fair is set for April 13 from 1 to 4 p.m., and will be targeted at teens from ages 15 to 18 years old.
This event is being held in partnership with the Santa Maria Mayor's Task Force on Youth Safety, which has defined helping teens find employment as a focus and objective of the task force. Employment gives teens a focused way to prevent teens from engaging in juvenile crime and is seen as a deterrent strategy against gang involvement.
Community employers are encouraged to partake in this event to enhance the quality of life of community teens.
Participating employers will receive free ad space in the Summer Recreation Guide, and will be invited to a pre-event mixer that will be catered by the McClelland Street Market from 12:00 noon to 1:00 p.m.
The market, located within the Youth Center, operates an award-winning job training program for teens.
Business and community groups who submit the registration form by Friday, March 31 will be entered to win a free picnic for ten people at an upcoming Recreation and Parks Department 'Concert in the Park' event.
Questions about this event, or other programs from the Recreation and Parks Department should be directed to the department at 805-925-0951 ext. 2260.