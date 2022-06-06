St. Joseph High School senior Rylie Halsell, who was crowned Santa Maria Elks Rodeo Queen Friday night, raised $372,620 for local nonprofit organizations.
Halsell and princesses Ashley Palin and Primavera Rosales, raised a total of $505,302. The individual breakdowns for the Palin and Rosales campaigns were not made public.
“It’s not as much as we raised last year when we broke $1 million but I don’t think we’ll see numbers like that again,” said Peter Sterling, president of Elks Recreation and longtime Queen Committee chairman. “Last year was so unusual. Because of COVID, the rodeo was pushed back to September and the girls had more than six months to fundraise. This year we were able to hold our normal three-month campaign. It’s so good to get back to normal.”
Halsell succeeds 2021 Queen and fellow St. Joseph High representative Avery Nelson.
“Avery has been my best friend since kindergarten and I loved working on her queen campaign last year,” said Halsell. “I’m thrilled to win this year. It shows me just how much community matters. We should all do our best to support the community and help it thrive.
“I love the rodeo. I love helping the community and to be able to do this with these other young ladies is such an honor and to see how much people care is heartwarming.”
Palin is a senior at Righetti High and was sponsored by the Northern Santa Barbara County United Way.
“I think all three of us have worked really hard,” said Palin. “The biggest thing I learned is how much rodeo means to everybody. It’s always been a big part of my life but it’s heartwarming to see how much it really means to everybody.
“I thought I would be more nervous than I was when they announced the winner tonight but I feel good about the result. It was a long ride but it was worth it.”
Rosales is a sophomore at Righetti and was sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Guadalupe.
“I’m so happy for Rylie. With all the support from the community, the three of us are all winners,” said Rosales. “I feel very blessed to be a part of this. It was a lot of work but it was so rewarding.”
“The queen competition has raised more than $15 million since it started in 1946,” said Sterling. “And all that money is donated back to the community.”
The new queen and her court met the general public Saturday morning when they participated in the annual Elks Rodeo Parade down Broadway.