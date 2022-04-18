The race is on.
It’s a six-week marathon to determine who will be crowned the 2022 Santa Maria Elks Rodeo queen on Friday night, June 3.
This year’s candidates met the public for the first time Saturday night at the annual Queen Kickoff and Auction Dinner at the Elks Lodge.
The festivities kicked off when Santa Maria Mayor Alice Patino read a proclamation naming the period from April 16 through June 5 as “Go Rodeo Days,” urging the community to show its support by helping each of the queen candidates and proudly wearing Western clothing.
The banquet hall was packed — standing room only — as Rylie Halsell, Ashley Palin and Primavera Rosales were introduced as this year’s 79th annual Elks Rodeo queen candidates.
The three are in a race to raise the most money before this year’s rodeo (June 2-5) — money that goes back to the community to support local nonprofit groups.
“We started a soft campaign in the middle of February,” Halsell said. “We began by selling raffle tickets. We added public fundraising on March 11, and we’re holding live fundraisers right up until the rodeo begins.”
“We’ve raised over $15 million since 1946, and we give all that money back to the community,” said Peter Sterling, president of Elks Recreation and longtime chairman of the Elks’ Queen Committee.
“Last year, we broke $1 million for the first time for just the one fundraising campaign,” Sterling added. “(Hall of Fame rodeo announcer) Bob Tallman told me he doesn’t know of any other rodeo that’s raised that much for charity in one year. I don’t know if it’s a record, but it could be.”
Halsell, 17, is a senior at St. Joseph High School and represents St. Joseph in the competition. She will attend the University of Montana Western next year with plans for a double major in business and natural horsemanship management.
“I love the rodeo. I love helping the community,” Halsell said. “To be able to do this with these other young ladies is such an honor, and to see how much people care is heartwarming.”
Palin is a senior at Righetti High School who is sponsored by the Northern Santa Barbara County United Way. She’ll be attending Hancock College next year as part of its veterinary technician program.
“The support we get from the community is amazing. People I’ve never met before are coming up to me and offering to help,” Palin said. “I didn’t know what to expect when we started this, but people have been so wonderful and everything we do helps the people of our community.”
Rosales, 15, is a sophomore at Righetti representing the Kiwanis Club of Guadalupe.
After high school, Rosales plans to attend Cal Poly with the goal of eventually going to medical school and becoming a psychiatrist.
“I’m not old enough to drive yet, but I can ride a horse,” Rosales said.
I’m passionate about helping people which is why I want to become a psychiatrist. I really want to help kids, especially troubled children,” she added. “The queen contest is also a way of helping children, and being part of it allows me to meet a lot of great people, especially kids. The little girls I meet are amazed at what I’m doing and I tell all of them that one day, they could do this and help people too.”
Among other fundraisers, Halsell and her committee are planning a Kentucky Derby party, a comedy show and a reverse drawing. They are also raffling a 2022 Corvette.
Palin and her committee will hold an auction with Cuban food and Cuban cigar rolling at the Dana Adobe in Nipomo, a Paint-It-Forward wine and dine for all ages (wine for those 21 and older) at the Salty Kitchen Brigade on Skyway Drive, a farm-to-table dinner, poker night, golf tournament and raffles among other fundraisers.
Rosales and her committee have been selling $10 tickets to win a $100 gas card.
“That’s been so popular. We’ve sold so many tickets already,” Rosales said.
On tap are a Spirit Night at Santa Maria’s Red Robin and several dinners, including a fish fry and a chicken taco night, at the Guadalupe Senior Center.
Each of the queen candidates has a website that can accessed through the Elks Rec website under the Elks Rodeo & Parade tab.
Saturday night also saw the official introduction of Terry Allen from the Hitching Post as this year’s Elks Rodeo Parade grand marshal; Chael Silva as the new junior barrelman and Nevada Rohwedder as the new Miss Mini Rodeo.
As is a part of Elks Rodeo tradition, each of the four performances will be dedicated to a local person who has been a major rodeo supporter: Thursday, June 2, will be Randy Shepherd; Friday, June 3, longtime local broadcaster Dave Alley; Saturday, June 4, Teresa “Toot” Rivas and Sunday, June 5, Joey “Joe Dirt” Silva.