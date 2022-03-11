Queen contestants for the 79th annual Santa Maria Elks Rodeo were revealed Friday, and the Queen Kickoff will be held April 16, as the rodeo moves back into a traditional schedule.
Primavera Rosales, Rylie Halsell and Ashley Palin are this year's Santa Maria Elks Rodeo Queen contestants.
The three young women will spend time fundraising for charity ahead of the rodeo, which will be held June 2-5.
Rosales, a sophomore at Righetti High School, is representing the Kiwanis Club of Guadalupe. A Santa Maria native, she will be raising money for scholarships in the community. In her time at Righetti, she's been a cheer captain and has participated in theater and 4-H.
"Knowing where the money's going, it's a great opportunity," she said. "Last year our organization raised money for four scholarships."
Palin, a senior at Righetti, represents the Northern Santa Barbara County United Way, and is raising money to help veterans through AmeriCorps. Palin is active in the FFA. She plans to attend Hancock College to become a veterinary technician.
"I appreciate getting to work with an organization that's touched so many lives," said Palin.
Halsell is representing St. Joseph High School, where she is a senior. Money she raises will be used for St. Joseph's scholarship fund. She is an avid horse-rider and plans to attend university in Montana to study horsemanship.
"I love what the rodeo does for the community," she said. "Seeing the stands packed and everyone together, it's just great."
Normally unveiled during the Queen Kickoff, the contestants were given extra time for fundraising due to COVID. Last year, the contestants raised over $1 million for local charities.
The rest of the rodeo's schedule will return to its pre-COVID timeline, starting the week after Memorial Day. It will include concerts, the Cowboy Up Casino fundraiser and more.