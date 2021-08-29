Santa Maria Elks Rodeo Parade to feature tradition, new twists

Mounted posses and marching bands, radio talents and local honorees, youth organizations and traditional parade floats will stroll, ride and glide down Broadway in true Elks Rodeo Parade tradition Saturday beginning at 8:45 a.m.
For the first time in its 78-year tradition, the 2021 Elks Rodeo and Parade, plus all related events, have been shifted from June to Labor Day Weekend. While the date’s new, the plan includes the same traditions with some new twists in the mix.
“To me, the parade is a celebration of the community. We showcase the best of our community with this free event. The weather’s going to be real nice. You can see local entries, youth groups and bands. Come out and have a good time. All you have to do is show up on Broadway. We’ll be there,” said Elks Rodeo Parade Chairman Tim Murphy.
The U.S. Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard is scheduled to lead the charge — a changeup from past years when the spring event conflicted with other guard appearances.
“There’s only one Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard in the entire nation. They’ve done a lot of big parades. This year, we look forward to having them here,” Murphy said.
The Kings County Sheriff’s Posse will also be among equestrian entries set to clippity-clop along the parade route on Broadway from Mill Street to Enos Street.
“They’re always a great entry to have,” Murphy said.
Early entries were light as the deadline drew near, but Murphy hoped the lineup would maintain its tradition of offering more than 100 entries to the celebration of community.
“I don’t now if it’s because we’ve changed the date, it’s a holiday weekend, or because there’s COVID out there. We’re missing a lot of entries we normally have, but we’re trying to round everyone up. It might be a little smaller this year, which means the parade might not last as long, but we’ll still have the lunch after the parade and the street festival. We’ll just have to walk a little slower,” Murphy said.
Local honorees in the parade will include co-Grand Marshals Jay Turner and Tony “Chief” Gonzales, Santa Maria Elks Lodge Elk of the Year Tommy Gee, Citizen of the Year Clifford Labastida of Cruzin’ for Life, and Junior Grand Marshal Parker Reynolds of Santa Maria Swim Club.
“Tommy’s been at the lodge forever. He’s done so much for the lodge. He’s a great pick. And Clifford and his Cruzin’ for Life has raised millions for Mission Hope Cancer Center. We hope he’ll have a Cruzin’ for Life entry right behind him at the parade,” Murphy said.
Rodeo honorees will also be highlighted during the parade including Junior Barrel Man Caleb Moon and Miss Mini Rodeo Kayden Sorenson.
Pioneer Valley High School and Orcutt Academy marching bands led the charge with their early entries in the marching band category. Central Coast Chordsmen will join the first-timer entries with their barbershop tunes.
And Michael Clayton, a staple to Santa Maria Valley parades for the past quarter century, has once again committed to take the long ride down Broadway.
“He’s been in every parade I’ve ever worked on in 25 years,” Murphy said. “I was working on the lineup up on Mill Street and here he came with Miss Liberty. He built that on a frame of a Winnebago. He’s been with us every parade since then.”
Ed Carcarey of Fuego 97.1 FM will bring star power to the parade with Edgar “Shoboy” Sotelo, a proud bicultural, bilingual Marconi Award winning radio host, motivational speaker and content creator. Carcarey also continues as the driving force in the post-parade street fair that continues this year.
The parade would not be possible, Murphy said, without the support of its many sponsors including long-time supporter Santa Maria Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram.
“Without them, we wouldn’t have the parade,” Murphy said.
Community Bank of Santa Maria, Tognazzini Beverage Company and Plantel Nursery make possible the free hot dog barbecue lunch provided all parade participants, Murphy said. Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce is always onboard. And the City of Santa Maria provides support through its Recreation and Parks Department, Police Department and in securing the CalTrans permits to shut down Highway 135/Broadway for the event.
“We could never do that without them,” Murphy said.
Nor could the parade happen without the 75 volunteers who make up the Elks Rodeo Parade Committee. They staff the parade route, organize in advance, run the VIP tent area and organize and serve lunch for up to 1,500 people.
“We have people who have volunteered on this parade 25 or 35 years. Some of ‘em we may only see once a year, with this parade being the thing they dedicate their time and energy to support. None of the volunteers get paid, and this event really couldn’t happen without a lot of people willing to step up and do the work,” Murphy said.
This year’s parade will be streamed live on Facebook and YouTube with replay available on YouTube after the event. Look for “Elks Rodeo Parade” on your favorite social media outlet to find them.