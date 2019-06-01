Spectators lined Broadway’s curbs and sidewalks Saturday morning to watch 120 entries ranging from floats, equestrians, mariachis and marching bands to antique vehicles, fire engines, patrol cars, motorcycles and bicycles roll by in the 76th annual Santa Maria Elks Rodeo Parade.
The music, dancers and local residents waving to friends, family and total strangers brought a festive atmosphere to the early morning procession from Mill Street to Enos Drive.
Jamie Howlett has traveled all the way from his home in Australia to pursue his dream of a professional rodeo championship. Jess Williams began his quest for a pro rodeo title in nearby Paso Robles. Both had the best rides in their respective events Friday night on the second night of the 76th annual Santa Maria Elks Rodeo at the Elks Unocal Event Center.
Waiting for the event to begin moving, Matt Guzman, patrol supervisor from the Figueroa Ranger Station of Los Padres National Forest, was swinging his fist in the air to pump up Smokey Bear, who was standing in the back of the U.S. Forest Service pickup.
“For me, this is my eighth year participating,” Guzman said. “But I think as the forest, we’ve been doing it about 30 years. This is one of the biggest events we help out with each year. We help with the Mutton Bustin’ and the Hot Lap.
“This year is Smokey’s 75th birthday, so we’re urging everyone to be safe with fire.”
Waiting in a parallel line was a flatbed carrying radio-controlled aircraft from the Tri Valley RC Modelers, who were joining the parade for their sixth year.
“This is exposure for the club, but it’s also to get the youth interested in our hobby,” said Clark Stiles, described by member Eddie Crosby as “our illustrious president.”
“The average age in our club is 70,” Stiles said, although he noted there are members as young as 6 who actually pilot radio-controlled planes.
As the parade started to get rolling, fourth-year participant Tim Griffin was preparing to start his family’s Ford Model-T express pickup with the new wooden cargo box he built and Shelley Griffin varnished.
“This used to deliver Coca-Cola to the businesses in Santa Maria,” Shelley said as the truck started up on the first crank.
Third-grader Alison Bravo of Bonita Elementary in Santa Maria arrived dressed like a cowgirl for her first rodeo experience at the Minetti Min…
Down the parade route, Freeman Davis stood watching the entries roll by, a U.S. Marshal badge pinned to his jacket. This is his 11th year as an Elks Rodeo Parade spectator, although he moved to Santa Maria in 1981 to escape Los Angeles.
“I come here to see the horses,” Davis said. “I love the horses. And the kids. I like to see the kids.”
The Los Padres National Forest pickup rolled by, delighting a group of small children, who jumped up and down and clapped.
Finalists from the Central Coast Kids Got Talent competition performed Thursday evening before the beginning of the Santa Maria Elks Rodeo. Th…
“Thanks for having us, Santa Maria,” called out the exalted ruler of the Thousand Oaks Elks Lodge 2477 from the Charity Train the lodge uses for fundraising.
Farther south, former local resident Alma Rodriguez, who now lives near Bakersfield, watched the parade with daughter Teresa Sanchez and her excited daughters, 7-year-old Juana and 5-year-old Eloria, from “up near Clovis.”
“We’ve been coming (to the parade) every year since my daughter was 3, and she’s 32 now,” Rodriguez said, admitting she’s not a rodeo fan. “I just love the parade.”
Sanchez said she’s “kind of a rodeo fan,” although she doesn’t really follow any riders or specific events. But she also loves the rodeo parade.
“I come because I love the diversity,” she said. “You have old cars, floats, horse riders — and look, even bicycle riders. You have Latinos, whites, Orientals, blacks, young, old, police, bikers, bands. And look at that ship!”
“That ship” is Lady Justice, a 33,000-pound, 65-foot sailing ship that took lawyer Michael Clayton two years to build and is based on a Lego pirate ship his son made when he was 4 years old.
“We’ve been in the parade 54 years,” said Clayton, dressed as Indiana Jones. “When it hits 60, I’m going to retire (the ship). I plan to come back in a couple of years with a battleship. This is built on a Winnebago chassis. I’m looking for an 18-wheeler with two flatbed trailers for the battleship.”
Sanchez’s girls were pointing at the ship, yelling, “Look, Mom, look,” and dancing wildly.
“This is America on parade,” Sanchez said.
Rodriguez added, “It’s been a family tradition for us, and it looks like it will be a family tradition they’ll carry on when I’m gone.”
