Santa Maria Elks Rodeo gets $50K tractor for Christmas after winning award

Joey Silva, the arena and grounds manager at the Elks Unocal Event Center, takes the Elks' new Massey Ferguson model 4710 tractor for a spin Monday morning at the Event Center.

 Elliott Stern, Staff

Christmas came early for the Santa Maria Elks Rodeo.

On Monday morning, the Elks Recreation Committee received a brand-new $50,000 Massey Ferguson model 4710 tractor — the prize for winning the AGCO Corp. 2019 Sowing Good Deeds Award at the PRCA National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas. 

“When it got here, it was unbelievable. I didn’t know it was going to be that large,” said Elks Recreation President Peter Sterling. “We never thought this would happen because there are so many big rodeos, much bigger than us.”

Now in its third year, the award showcases the positive impact rodeo committees across the country have on their local communities.

Santa Maria Mayor Alice Patino and five-time world steer wrestling champion Luke Branquinho, center, join the Santa Maria Elks Recreation Committee officers Monday to celebrate the arrival of the Elks' new Massey Ferguson model 4710 tractor.

Elks Rodeo edged California Rodeo Salinas, Cattleman’s Days (Gunnison, Colorado) and Range Champions Saddle Bronc Match (Sentinel Butte, North Dakota) for the award.

“The Sowing Good Deeds people were amazed at how much money we raised in our small town,” Sterling said. “Our queen competition alone raised more than $800,000 this year (and approximately $13 million over the years) that we gave back to support positive programs this year."

He added, "Our Golden Circle of Champions program that helps families with children battling cancer is now growing into a nationwide program and the passion of our 500 volunteers — all that helped us win this award.”

The new Massey Ferguson tractor replaces the Elks' 30-year-old tractor.

“Christmas came early for us, that’s for sure,” said Joey Silva, the arena and grounds manager at the Elks Unocal Event Center. “I’m still pinching myself to see if this is real.

The new tractor will help crews prepare the arena grounds for the rodeo, a "labor of love," according to Silva. 

"The Salinas Rodeo regularly wins the PRCA award for the best arena dirt. We won the award last year but they beat us for it this year," said Silva, noting the Elks Rodeo finished second in 2019. "We've already sent out soil samples to be tested to find out what we have to do to make it better. We're going to win the award back from them in 2020."

To deliver the tractor to the Unocal Event Center, Brian Potter, vice president of Quality Machinery in Tulare, left at 4 a.m., along with service manager Tom Riemer. 

Elks Recreation Peter Sterling, right, and the Elks Recreation Board of Directors pose for a photo Monday morning after the delivery of a new Massey Ferguson model 4710 tractor.

"It's wonderful to see everyone's reaction," Potter said. "They are so excited."

Los Olivos cowboy and five-time world steer wrestling champion Luke Branquinho said the award is something rodeo committee strive for. 

"It gets them even more involved with their communities and that community involvement makes rodeos even better,” he said. 

Santa Maria Mayor Alice Patino said the tractor's bright red color made it "very appropriate for Christmas." 

“This is exciting," she added. "It is just another example of how the Elks stand out among all the rodeos.”

The 77th annual Santa Maria Elks Rodeo and Parade is scheduled for May 28 to 31.

For more information, visit elksrec.com.

