Santa Maria Elks Lodge shuts down following contact with COVID-19 case

Santa Maria Elks Lodge 1538 will be closed for the next week after a positive COVID-19 case was confirmed to be in recent contact with the lodge, officials announced Monday.

The closure will be in effect through at least Sunday, with all activities, meetings and lodge functions canceled until further notice, lodge officials shared on the facility Facebook page.

In the meantime, the lodge will be sanitized and officials will determine when it is safe to reopen, according to the announcement.

The Santa Maria Elks Lodge offers regular grab-and-go dinner pickup events along with patio and indoor dining events for lodge members four days per week, according to its website.

The facility has limited capacity onsite, and visitors are required to wear masks and purchase food if they want to enter the facility, according to lodge officials.

