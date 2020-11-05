Santa Maria Elks Lodge reopens following COVID-19 case confirmation

The Santa Maria Elks Lodge 1538 has reopened to members and resumed dining and food distribution after closing for two weeks due to a confirmed COVID-19 case among employees.

Lodge officials chose to shut down all lodge events, meetings and functions on Oct. 12, after an employee revealed he had tested positive five days earlier, lodge Secretary Phil Daighton said.

During the two weeks of closure, the lodge was deep-cleaned and fogged, and all indoor meals, drive-through dinners and weekly food distributions ceased.

"The lodge is such a big part of the community, that for the safety of our members, we decided to shut down," Daighton said. "It cost us a ton of money to do it, but we felt it was best."

Although the employee who tested positive for COVID-19 was working in a mostly-isolated area away from members, Daighton said, the concern about possible spread was still high.

As a precaution, lodge leadership informed about 30 individuals who could have been exposed to the employee that they should watch out for symptoms, but no other cases were confirmed.

"We looked up the Cal-OSHA guidelines, and felt it was important [to let people know]," Daighton said.

The lodge secretary added that leadership at the lodge was not contacted by the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department for contact tracing purposes.