Dozens of people gathered on a blustery Monday afternoon around a small patch of grass in the Unocal Events Center for one solemn purpose.
It was the Santa Maria Elks annual Memorial Day ceremony, one of several held on the Central Coast to remember the men and women who have died while serving in the U.S. military.
In attendance were Elks leaders such as Exalted Ruler Tony Campas, who gave opening remarks; Santa Maria Mayor Alice Patino; members of the Mid Coast Veterans Alliance; men and women including military veterans and active duty personnel; and residents. Within the small patch of grass were three flagpoles as well, one for the Elks flag, the state flag, and the U.S. flag, which was flown at half-mast during the ceremony. Off to the side was a POW/MIA flag.
The ceremony included keynote speaker U.S. Air Force Colonel Bob Reeves, who is the vice commander of the 30th Space Wing and Western Range at Vandenberg Air Force Base. In his speech, Reeves talked about the meaning of Memorial Day, a day whose history he attributed to Decoration Day when the gravestones of the Civil War dead were honored with decorations of flowers.
Reeves invoked the memories of service members from all past U.S. wars who died while in uniform, including U.S. Marine Corporal Aaron Allen, a graduate of Santa Ynez Valley Union High School who was killed in 2008 by a roadside bomb near Fallujah, Iraq.
“They’re seemingly ordinary people, just like you and I,” Reeves said. “But by the virtue of their willingness to sacrifice, they answered this call. They are exceptional.
“We are a part of the fabric of the uniformed service members,” Reeves said. “They’re our friends, our families, they’re us. We are all connected through military service.”
Following Reeves’ speech, Campas and retired Air Force Command Chief Master Sergeant John Prossor placed a wreath decorated with white and purple flowers near the base of the U.S. flagpole. Prossor, who lives in Santa Maria, emigrated from Ireland to Texas in 1955 and enlisted in the Air Force one year later.
According to Prossor, this is the 20th year the Elks have held the ceremony, and he has participated in every one except for the last two years.
Wearing pristine white gloves and dressed in decorated green camouflage fatigues, members of the Mid Coast Veterans Alliance folded the American flag the proper way by folding it into a triangle. Each fold, 12 in all, has a symbolic meaning, according to Campas.
After the flag was folded, a four-man honor guard with the Mid Coast Veterans Alliance fired three shots into the air, which was followed by the playing of Taps by a sole bugler. The entire ceremony lasted roughly 30 minutes.
For some in the crowd, like 74-year-old Orcutt resident John Bordier, attending the ceremony is a yearly ritual. For others, like Santa Maria resident Sharon Fairbanks, it was their first time.
The vast majority of the crowd appeared to be older with only a handful of younger people, a concern to some at the ceremony, like 81-year-old resident and nine-year U.S. Army veteran Ron Landry, who said the tradition of honoring those who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country is being lost.
“It’s just a crying shame that this crowd used to be bigger,” Landry said, referring to the Elks Memorial Day ceremony. “People are forgetting what it’s all about.”
While the crowd at the Unocal Events Center may have seemed small, Landry noted the other ceremonies in Santa Maria earlier in the day, including one at the Moose Lodge Club and at the cemetery located at 730 E. Stowell.
Mike Rosas, 73, a spokesman for the Mid Coast Veterans Alliance and a Vietnam War combat veteran, said more young Americans who haven’t served should be aware of the meaning of this day.
“It has to come from the schools or their parents,” Rosas said. “Not just for Memorial Day.”