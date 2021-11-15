The Santa Maria Elks Lodge hosted the 15th annual poker bike run event benefiting Toys for Tots on Sunday, with motorcycle riders arriving with children's gifts to donate.
Toys for Tots, which is run by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve, has been celebrated nationally since 1949 and collects new, unwrapped toys for distribution to children whose parents are unable to afford Christmas gifts.
During the Sunday event, attendees were invited to ride their motorcycles to five different poker sites at La Simpatia in Guadalupe, the San Luis Obispo Elks Lodge, Mr. Ricks in Avila Beach and Rancho Nipomo BBQ, ending at the Santa Maria Elks Lodge 1538 on North Bradley Road with a barbecue and raffle.
Toy donation boxes will be collected from dropoff sites throughout the county from Dec. 8 to 18 and delivered to one of four designated toy distribution sites in Guadalupe, Santa Maria, Lompoc and Santa Barbara where registered families will receive their gifts.
Families must first register children and be approved to receive toys. Registration may be completed online at santa-maria-ca.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/request-toys.aspx or calling 805-736-4978.
Organizations or locations interested in becoming a toy donation site can contact Santa Barbara County's Toys for Tots coordinator Soledad Kennedy via email at santa.maria.ca@toysfortots.org or by calling 805-588-0650.