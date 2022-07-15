The Santa Maria Elks Lodge is turning 95, celebrating its long history of charitable giving and hosting some of the city's biggest events with a family-friendly gathering on Sunday.
The lodge, which broke ground at its current location — 1309 N. Bradley Road — is inviting the public to enjoy live music, food trucks and other festivities starting at noon on the lawn. Entertainment will kick off at 1 p.m. as The Band August and The Brass Factory take to the stage donated by city officials for the event.
"It's an open house for people to come and get the feel for the lodge," said Matt Rodriguez, exalted ruler. "I keep hearing people talk about Sunday. You think you've got a big lawn until everybody shows up."
The Santa Maria Elks Lodge's official anniversary was on July 14, according to Rodriguez, with its incorporation in 1927. Rather than a private affair, which is typical for anniversary celebrations, the club decided to hold a public event Sunday to bring awareness to some of the club's history and charitable causes.
"As far as I know, it’s the first time it's been out on the lawn," he said. "We want to expose the lodge to Santa Maria and all the good they’ve done for the past 95 years."
Over nearly a century, the lodge in Santa Maria — the seventh largest in the United States — has provided scholarships for local students and held fundraisers for veterans, among several other charitable endeavors.
Last school year, the local lodge honored 14 students as Student of the Month, giving them each a $300 scholarship donation. Six local students also received more than $1,250 from Elks National Fund scholarships. The lodge typically raises scholarship funds through its weekly bingo nights.
"Youth and veterans are really our two main focuses. We do scholarships and hold Veterans Stand Down, things like that," Rodriguez said. "So many people have been impacted over the years. There's really not a number, but I know personally it's been more than $30 million donated over the years."
One of the largest fundraising efforts for the lodge is its annual rodeo and rodeo queen contest. The lodge founded the Elks Recreation Foundation in 1943, which organizes the rodeo and queen contest.
The rodeo was initially held at the county fairgrounds, with bleachers seating 3,500 moved from Camp Cooke — now Vandenberg Space Force Base — to accommodate the large turnout. The rodeo later migrated to the Santa Maria Elks Unocal Event Center, where this year's 79th annual rodeo saw record crowds.
The first Rodeo Queen Contest started in 1946. Leading up to each rodeo, the lodge holds the several-month campaign in which three local high school students campaign to raise funds for charity. One of them is crowned queen in the lead-up to the rodeo and parade.
This year, St. Joseph High School senior Rylie Halsell won the honor. Halsell, along with her two counterparts, Ashley Palin and Primavera Rosales, raised $505,302 for charity.
“The queen competition has raised more than $15 million since it started in 1946,” said Peter Sterling, the President of Elks Recreation and queen committee chairman during this year's banquet. “And all that money is donated back to the community.”
Another major event the Santa Maria Elks hosts is its annual car show. Over 170 cars were on hand for the 26th annual show last month.