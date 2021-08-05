The Santa Maria Elks Lodge, which recently celebrated its 94th birthday here in Santa Maria, used an Elks National Foundation Community Investment Grant (Beacon/Spotlight) to help the Good Samaritan Shelter.
Exalted Ruler Wes Brown presented the check to Hector Giron, the chief financial officer for Good Samaritan prior to a lodge meeting. The money will help the organization continue to provide a great service to this community as they have done during the COVID-19 pandemic.
This is the second donation the Elks Lodge has given the shelter in the past two years. Since the Lodge was chartered in 1927 in Santa Maria, the Elks #1538 has given more than $37.9 million dollars back to the community, living up to its Elks motto “Elks Care Elks Share”.