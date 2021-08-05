Elks Donation
Elks #1538 Exalted Ruler Wes Brown presents a check to Hector Giron, the chief financial officer for Good Samaritan Shelter in Santa Maria.

 Contributed

The Santa Maria Elks Lodge, which recently celebrated its 94th birthday here in Santa Maria, used an Elks National Foundation Community Investment Grant (Beacon/Spotlight) to help the Good Samaritan Shelter.

Exalted Ruler Wes Brown presented the check to Hector Giron, the chief financial officer for Good Samaritan prior to a lodge meeting. The money will help the organization continue to provide a great service to this community as they have done during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is the second donation the Elks Lodge has given the shelter in the past two years. Since the Lodge was chartered in 1927 in Santa Maria, the Elks #1538 has given more than $37.9 million dollars back to the community,  living up to its Elks motto “Elks Care Elks Share”.

