A pair of Santa Maria High School seniors both bound for UCLA this fall and Santa Maria Mayor Alice Patino were honored during a Wednesday night reception at the Santa Maria Elks Lodge.
"I was very shocked," said Isabella Blanco, who, alongside Sindy Valle Davila, was honored as student of the year during the Elks' annual recognition of outstanding high schoolers and community members. "I didn't know they did 'Student of the Year.'"
Fourteen students — including Blanco and Davila — qualified for students of the year by being honored as the Elks' students of the month, according to Andrea Licoscos, who heads the selection committee. She said the decision was difficult, given each candidate's record of community service, active involvement in extracurricular activities and strong academic achievement.
Collectively, the 14 students of the month accumulated more than 650 hours of community service, according to Licoscos, and all fell within the top 10% of their graduating class. They boast GPAs of between 4.03 and 4.74, and most will enter college or university with credit earned through Advanced Placement tests and concurrent enrollment courses at Hancock College.
Several are also student-athletes.
"We, as Elks, salute you all, in the belief that the future of our community is fortunate to have you represent the Santa Maria Valley as you begin your college experience," Licoscos said.
Each student of the month received $500 to be put toward their future educational expenses, while students of the year received an additional $1,750.
Davila, who volunteers as a translator for Spanish-speaking parents and families during school or community events, credits her aunt, Berta, with supporting her through high school.
"She's been like my mom and dad," said Davila, an aspiring teacher who plans to pursue a degree in math. "She's supported me through everything."
Blanco, who does outreach to get young girls interested in science and engineering, plans to study environmental science. She called her mother, Jeanette, her biggest supporter during all four years of school.
"She's helped me, basically since freshman year, every single step of the way," Blanco said. "She's would listen to my speeches and practice interviews, and help me plan the different activities I would do."
A former educator and self-admitted "Army brat," Patino sat in disbelief as she was named citizen of the year for her work as a youth advocate while on Santa Maria City Council. Still overwhelmed from the announcement, she fought back tears to receive a plaque and certificate from event organizers.
"I love kids," Patino said in a short interview after the reception. "They're easier to deal with than big people."