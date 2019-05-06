{{featured_button_text}}
Braves Dodgers Baseball
(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Double amputee and Santa Maria resident Mark Andersen, who is a Righetti High School graduate, throws out the ceremonial first pitch prior to a baseball game between his beloved Los Angeles Dodgers and the Atlanta Braves Monday night in Los Angeles. Andersen lost both of his legs in a boating accident at Nacimiento Lake in 2000.

0
0
0
0
0