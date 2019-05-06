Double amputee and Santa Maria resident Mark Andersen, who is a Righetti High School graduate, throws out the ceremonial first pitch prior to a baseball game between his beloved Los Angeles Dodgers and the Atlanta Braves Monday night in Los Angeles. Andersen lost both of his legs in a boating accident at Nacimiento Lake in 2000.
It won’t be long before a Santa Maria man and Righetti High School graduate throws out the first pitch as his beloved Los Angeles Dodgers host the Atlanta Braves — and he’ll throw the ball while wearing two specially made prosthetic legs with “Dodgers” splashed on them.