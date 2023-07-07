Santa Maria's high-tech aerial enforcement operation on the night of July 4 was successful in capturing multiple illegal fireworks launches at various properties throughout the city, according to Mark van de Kamp, Santa Maria's public information manager.
The Fire Department contracted with an operator to fly a drone aircraft equipped with video and GPS. The budgeted cost for this was $25,000, van de Kamp said.
“We were able to identify several specific locations that may each now be subject to a $1,000 citation," said van de Kamp. “Our Park Rangers also issued three citations for usage of illegal fireworks, at the city’s Preisker Park.”
The Santa Maria Police Department issued a total of 11 citations at $1,000 each through July 3.
“Safe and Sane fireworks do not leave the ground and are not projectiles, unlike illegal fireworks,” said van de Kamp. “Fireworks burn very hot and can result in burns and injuries.”
On July 1, the Santa Maria Police Department said it issued a $1,000 citation after a fire was started by illegal fireworks on West Donovan Road. SMPD officers were monitoring a house that was actively lighting off large aerial fireworks in the 900 block of W. Donovan, the department said, when, as officers approached to make an enforcement stop, a fire started and ignited a shed, fence and power line causing thousands of dollars in damage.
The person lighting off the fireworks was issued a citation, the department said.
The final numbers of citations issued are fluid, pending review by the City Attorney’s Office.