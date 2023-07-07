Fire.jpg

On July 1, the Santa Maria Police Department said it issued a $1,000 citation after a fire was started by illegal fireworks on West Donovan Road. 

 Contributed, SMPD

Santa Maria's high-tech aerial enforcement operation on the night of July 4 was successful in capturing multiple illegal fireworks launches at various properties throughout the city, according to Mark van de Kamp, Santa Maria's public information manager.

The Fire Department contracted with an operator to fly a drone aircraft equipped with video and GPS. The budgeted cost for this was $25,000, van de Kamp said.

“We were able to identify several specific locations that may each now be subject to a $1,000 citation," said van de Kamp. “Our Park Rangers also issued three citations for usage of illegal fireworks, at the city’s Preisker Park.”

