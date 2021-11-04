City leaders and nonprofit professionals gathered at the Santa Maria Country Club on Thursday to honor the civic and charitable work of Tim Murphy and John Will, the 2021 honorees for the Celebrate Philanthropy Luncheon.
After taking place in a virtual format due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, this year's luncheon, organized by the Santa Barbara Foundation, allowed attendees to come together in person outside the club building.
Will is known for his work in several organizations including People for Leisure and Youth Inc., the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department, Santa Maria Police Council, Boys & Girls Club of Mid Central Coast, Marian Regional Medical Center and the Santa Maria Valley YMCA.
Will said his favorite local philanthropy experience was when he was asked to chair the Special Olympics Santa Maria dinner and fundraising dance, a role he would hold for 17 years.
During the luncheon, he recognized the contributions of his parents, Jay and Anne, who introduced him to the tradition of local service, along with the path created by other philanthropists in the Santa Maria Valley.
"I see a lot people in the crowd today that have received this recognition in the past. My thanks to you for leading the way," Will said. "I'm proud to accept this honor on behalf of the Will family."
Murphy also was selected as an honoree for his 25 years of work as organizer of the Santa Maria Elks Rodeo and Parade as well as his volunteer and leadership roles with the Boys & Girls Club.
He has also dedicated time to San Luis Obispo County as a planning commissioner and through involvement with nonprofit Jack's Helping Hand, which provides community programs for youth under 21 with cancer or special needs.
"I want to thank the people of Santa Maria for giving me their time, their treasure, their talent to make this valley a better place to live. It's this investment of time and resources that we're all here to celebrate today," Murphy said.
A video recording of the 2021 Celebrate Philanthropy presentation is available on the Santa Barbara Foundation's YouTube page.