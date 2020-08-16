Santa Maria districts set to kick off new year with distance learning

At Robert Bruce Elementary, fourth grade teacher Mary Cullen spent Thursday organizing stacks of markers, notebooks and pencils for her class of 29 students in preparation for the coming weeks of distance learning.

Cullen had just met her students over Zoom that morning, and although they won't be in her classroom for some time, she was happy to see them all the same.

"I’m excited to see their faces," she said. "We’ve started making contact as of today, and we’ll be doing that every day. Then, they'll start to come in to get their supplies."

Cullen is one of many teachers and families in the Santa Maria public school system preparing to launch into distance learning in the coming weeks. Every teacher is concerned with ensuring that students will be connected and engaged in order to learn effectively.

All schools, public and private, in Santa Barbara County are required to begin the year with distance learning and cannot hold in-person lessons at this time, under a mandate from the county Public Health Department.

Schools may be able to transition to in-person learning models once the county has been removed from the state's COVID-19 monitoring list for two consecutive weeks. At this point, the county has been on the list for 60 days, with the list currently "frozen" due to state COVID-19 data errors.