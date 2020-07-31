Santa Maria demonstrators show up for Child Trafficking Awareness Day

More than 100 demonstrators gathered outside Santa Maria City Hall on Thursday during Child Trafficking Awareness Day, recognized annually across the country to highlight the issue of modern-day slavery.

Families with both children and adults joined together at 5 p.m. near the intersection of South Broadway and Cook Street, eliciting honks of support from passing cars while holding signs with messages that read, "Children are not for sale" and "salvamos a los niños."

The demonstration was organized by local residents involved with Operation Underground Railroad, a national nonprofit focused on the coordinated rescue and recovery of trafficked children around the world.

Righetti High School teacher Christie Ortiz, who has worked with the nonprofit, decided to organize the Santa Maria rally on Child Trafficking Awareness Day after seeing that the nearest rally was in Fresno.

She started sending out emails last week to gauge local interest and was pleased by the turnout of several local families who gathered Thursday.

"This is something everyone can get around, fighting to end trafficking," Ortiz said. "I think awareness is really important because some people think it just happens overseas, but it happens in our city, our county and our state."

Attendees said they were grateful to find a local demonstration against child trafficking they could participate in.

Karen and Jim Tringham drove down from Arroyo Grande to attend, after their daughter in Texas told them that demonstrations were taking place across the country to raise awareness.