Santa Maria Democratic Club helping with food, medicine deliveries

A number of local organizations — including the Democratic Club of Santa Maria Valley — are pitching in to help with grocery store or pharmacy deliveries to those who may be homebound during the coronavirus pandemic.

“I thought that we should call our members to see if any of them needed help while they’re staying at home,” club Vice President David Dennis said. “So we had five or six club members start making calls and then we decided to send everyone emails.”

The emails helped the club identify which members needed assistance and which were available to do the legwork necessary to get food and medicine to people’s homes.

Dennis is also a board member of the Santa Barbara Bicycle Coalition, which is where he connected with Ken Dahmen, Santa Maria program manager.

About 50 volunteers work on a rotating basis in the North County, organizing school programs and helping people fix their bikes, according to Dahmen.

"Now, some of us are helping with deliveries to people who are concerned that they might not be able to recover from coronavirus. We’re making prescription and grocery runs for them," he said.