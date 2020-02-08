You are the owner of this article.
Santa Maria daughters, dads dance night away in western style
‘BOOTS AND BELLES’

Daughters and their dads and other father figures took many turns around a western-style dance floor Saturday night at the annual Father-Daughter Dance in the Santa Maria Veterans Memorial Community Center.

“Boots and Belles” was the theme for the event presented by the city’s Recreation and Parks Department and the People for Leisure and Youth Inc., and the fathers and daughters were encouraged to wear western attire.

Some fathers brought more than one daughter, and dancing with them all left some dads happily worn out.

While a DJ spun out the tunes, dads joined their daughters of all ages to dance, enjoy refreshments or take advantage of a photo-op area to capture memorable images of the night.

The dance has long been a popular activity in the city and draws a good-sized crowd every year.

County Reporter/Associate Editor

Lee Central Coast Newspapers associate editor Mike Hodgson covers Santa Barbara County government and events and issues in Santa Ynez Valley. Follow him on Twitter @MHodgsonSYVNews.

