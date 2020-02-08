Santa Maria daughters, dads dance night away in western style

Juan Lopez of Santa Maria swings daughter Camila, 2, during the annual Father-Daughter Dance held Saturday night at the Santa Maria Veterans Memorial Community Center by the People for Leisure and Youth and the city's Recreation and Parks Department.
Frank Cowan, Contributor
Andy Brice of Santa Maria and daughter Tigerlily, 7, share a snack Saturday night during the annual Father-Daughter Dance in the Santa Maria Veterans Memorial Community Center. Dads and daughters donned their western duds to fit with this year's theme of "Boots and Belles."
Frank Cowan, Contributor
Fathers and daughters, many in western attire for the "Boots and Belles" theme, dance Saturday night away at the annual Father-Daughter Dance in the Santa Maria Veterans Memorial Community Center.
Frank Cowan, Contributor
Henry Burns, center, of Santa Maria and daughters Channah, 10, left, and Tikbah, 6, dance together Saturday night during the annual Father-Daughter Dance sponsored by People for Leisure and Youth and the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department.
Daughters and their dads and other father figures took many turns around a western-style dance floor Saturday night at the annual Father-Daughter Dance in the Santa Maria Veterans Memorial Community Center.
“Boots and Belles” was the theme for the event presented by the city’s Recreation and Parks Department and the People for Leisure and Youth Inc., and the fathers and daughters were encouraged to wear western attire.
