Crews extinguished a structure fire that broke out at a business located in a Santa Maria strip mall on South Broadway Friday morning.
The incident was reported at about 9 a.m. at Pure Water Outlet located in the 1500 block of South Broadway, according to the Santa Maria Fire Department.
Emergency responders included five engines, one truck and a battalion commander from the Santa Maria Fire Department, a police unit and an American Medical Response ambulance.
No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation, according to the Santa Maria Fire Department.