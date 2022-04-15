041522 structure fire

Santa Maria Fire Department crews on Friday extinguished a structure fire that broke at about 9 a.m. at a business located in a strip mall in the 1500 block of South Broadway.

 Santa Maria Fire Department, Contributed

Crews extinguished a structure fire that broke out at a business located in a Santa Maria strip mall on South Broadway Friday morning. 

The incident was reported at about 9 a.m. at Pure Water Outlet located in the 1500 block of South Broadway, according to the Santa Maria Fire Department. 

Emergency responders included five engines, one truck and a battalion commander from the Santa Maria Fire Department, a police unit and an American Medical Response ambulance. 

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation, according to the Santa Maria Fire Department. 

