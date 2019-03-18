A Santa Maria husband and wife were arrested and more than 9 ounces of suspected methamphetamine were seized during a Monday morning drug bust in the city, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.
Arturo Cardenas, 57, and his wife Sheila Cardenas, 55, were arrested on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine by detectives with the sheriff’s Special Investigations Bureau. The Sheriff’s Office reported that the methamphetamine was packaged in half-ounce bundles, and other items consistent with drug trafficking also were recovered from the Cardenas’ Santa Maria residence.
The arrest occurred around 7 a.m. after sheriff’s detectives served a search warrant in the 1000 block of North Broadway.
Both Arturo and Sheila Cardenas are being held at Santa Barbara County Jail on $30,000 bail. The Sheriff’s Office noted that the bail can only be posted with proof that the money used for the bail was legally obtained.