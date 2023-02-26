Greta Pankratz, owner of Santa Maria Counseling

Greta Pankratz, owner of Santa Maria Counseling, accepts the February 2023 Healthcare Business of the Month recognition from Councilmember Gloria Soto.

 Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce

The City of Santa Maria and the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce honored their featured businesses for the month of February at the City Council meeting on Tuesday. 

Santa Maria Counseling was named the 'healthcare business' of the month, and the Santa Maria Times was honored as the 'long-standing business' of the month.  

Licensed Clinical Social Worker Greta Pankratz, owner of Santa Maria Counseling, spoke about the need for empathy for first responders while accepting the award and thanking the council and the Chamber of commerce. 

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
Terri Leifeste, Publisher of The Santa Maria Times

Terri Leifeste, Publisher of The Santa Maria Times, accepts the February 2023 Long-Standing Business of the Month recognition from Councilmember Gloria Soto.  

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

0
0
0
0
0