Santa Maria Counseling was named the 'healthcare business' of the month, and the Santa Maria Times was honored as the 'long-standing business' of the month.
Licensed Clinical Social Worker Greta Pankratz, owner of Santa Maria Counseling, spoke about the need for empathy for first responders while accepting the award and thanking the council and the Chamber of commerce.
Her counseling service is targeted toward adults but Pankratz said that a significant portion of her client base is made up of first responders like police officers, firefighters, or medical professionals.
Effects from the pandemic, staffing cuts or changes and increased hours have had an impact on morale for these professionals, said Pankratz, asking the audience to try to have an understanding of the additional stress and workload that has been shouldered by first responders.
Santa Maria Counseling was founded in 2010 and provides individual psychotherapy to adults with an emphasis on anxiety and trauma, and is located at 1505 S. Shepard Dr., Suite 204.
Pankratz provides one-on-one therapy treatment to help people stay at or return to at work, and also provides crisis debrief and other support services for key agencies. Currently, she also volunteers her time as a coach at an elementary school.
The Santa Maria Times was recognized by the City Council and the Chamber of Commerce for its 140-plus years of uninterrupted service to the community.
The Santa Maria Times is one of the oldest businesses in the Santa Maria Valley — it has chronicled the local news of the region since April 22, 1882.
In 2020, after previous ownership by larger national newspaper groups, the business was brought under local control and ownership in Santa Maria.
Its commitment to reach the community is not limited to its print publication; its website is updated throughout each day and the company provides audio interpretation services, including in Spanish, for its local stories.
