Among other items on the agenda, the council will also consider the annual User Fee Update and issue a proclamation recognizing April 10 through April 14 as National Community Development Week.
Santa Maria is seeking public comment on the city’s proposed Community Development Block Grant allocations for the 2023-24 fiscal year.
The council will also highlight several awareness campaigns for the month of April, including:
— National Donate Life Month, to encourage Santa Marians to elect to become an organ donor when signing up or renewing a drivers license.
— Fair Housing Month, celebrating equal housing opportunities and progress made opening doors to housing opportunities for all Santa Maria residents.
— National Sexual Assault Awareness Month, asking residents and businesses to participate in a month full of recognition and activities promoted by the North County Rape Crisis and Child Protection Center.
— National Child Abuse Awareness Month, calling upon Santa Maria residents, community agencies, religious organizations, businesses and medical facilities to increase participation in the effort to prevent child abuse.
The agenda for Tuesday's meeting is available for the public to review on the City's website.
This meeting of the city council is scheduled to take place in the council chambers at 110 E. Cook Street in Santa Maria. The meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. and public is able to attend this meeting in person.
Those unable to attend in person can watch a livestream of the meeting on the City of Santa Maria's YouTube page, on Comcast Channel 23 or by pre-registering to participate via Zoom.
All the ways to view or participate in this meeting and a full council agenda is available on the city's website, https://tinyurl.com/3es3vt4y.