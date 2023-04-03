The Santa Maria City Council is scheduled to meet on Tuesday evening and will hear recommendations from the Block Grants Advisory Committee for allocating funds to public service programs.

Among other items on the agenda, the council will also consider the annual User Fee Update and issue a proclamation recognizing April 10 through April 14 as National Community Development Week. 

Community Development Week will celebrate and showcase programs and projects funded by federal grant programs like Community Development Block Grants and HOME Investment Partnership

