The Santa Maria City Council on Tuesday voted 4-1 to express support for an ExxonMobil project involving trucking crude oil from a coastal platform to a refinery near Santa Maria. The project, which is under consideration by the county Planning Commission, will take 70 trucks each across Highway 101 spread out over a 24-hour-period.
Councilwoman Gloria Soto — who was the sole no vote on the resolution — said she felt the council should postpone its vote until the county’s environmental impact report was released to make a well-informed decision.
Over a dozen community members spoke out prior to the vote, with some calling for the measure to pass and others asking the council to vote no.
Andy Caldwell, of the Coalition for Labor, Agriculture and Business, noted the trucking is only a temporary solution and that the oil industry supplies the economy with high-paying jobs.
Abraham Melendrez, of CAUSE, urged the council to vote no and reconsider the issue after the EIR is released.
“Trucking is one of the most dangerous ways to transport oil,” he said. “It would not only endanger our environment and the lives of daily drivers along Highway 101.”