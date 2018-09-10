Affordable housing and ice cream were on the agenda at Casa Grande Mobile Estates clubhouse Monday as candidates for the Third and Fourth District Santa Maria City Council seats up for election this November held a meet and greet with community members.
The candidates forum and ice cream social — which was organized by the North Santa Barbara County Manufactured Homeowners Team and the Casa Grande Mobile Estates Home Owners Association — was attended by approximately 55 people.
Third District incumbent Dr. Michael Moats and challenger Gloria Soto, a nonprofit development manager attended, in addition to Fourth District incumbent Etta Waterfield. Third District candidate Raymond Acosta and Fourth District candidate Rafael Gutierrez were not present Monday.
During the forum, candidates were given six minutes each to introduce themselves as well as address issues like the role government should have in supporting mobile home parks as a form of affordable housing, potential ordinances to stabilize rents in mobile home parks and other topics related to manufactured homes. During the second part of the forum, residents were able to ask questions.
Moats spoke about the role of the newly implemented council districts in his 2018 council campaign.
“I was elected to the Santa Maria City Council two years ago as an at-large candidate with a four-year term, of which I still have two years to go. If I win or if I lose, I’m still on the City Council,” Moats said. “So this is a safe seat for me.
“So you may wonder, why am I running?” Moats said. “Well, of course, we want to make Santa Maria a better place to live, work and play. But I also wanted to avoid being ‘distracted’ out of office.”
Moats said it was important to have fair lease agreements between tenants and mobile home park owners. “Automatic rent increases, usually tied to [the Consumer Price Index], should be high enough so the park owners don’t seek additional increases,” Moats said. “And the rents should be low enough that mobile home residents think they’re fair.”
Soto said she understood how important it was to expand access to affordable housing in Santa Maria.
“I was born and raised in Santa Maria, born to immigrant farmworker parents,” Soto said. “I remember the struggles my parents faced trying to find affordable adequate housing for us, trying to put food on the table and making sure we received a good education.”
Soto brought up examples of resolutions she believed the City Council should pass but hasn’t so far, like requiring a mobile park owner offer relocation assistance in the event of a park closure or rent stabilization for mobile home parks.
“Our City Council is not doing enough for all Santa Marians and I’m here today because I want you to know I see people like my mom and dad, I see people like my grandparents and I want to make sure they are heard and their concerns are taken care of,” Soto said.
Santa Maria Police Council executive director and councilwoman Waterfield said it was important to bring consistency in costs for mobile home owners, and brought up a past unsuccessful mobile home rent control measure that was voted on by the City Council around 20 years ago.
“I believe now it’s time to look at drafting that city ordinance — 20 years is a long time to hope that the rug doesn’t get pulled out from underneath you,” Waterfield said. “And you do need to have consistencies in your life.”
Waterfield encouraged residents to come to City Council meetings to voice their concerns. “Please come to City Council meetings, please let the public know that this is something you want done,” she said.
Audience member Mary Jacka said she hoped to see a change in the City Council following the election and that she was impressed with Soto.
“I was disappointed that Etta [Waterfield] has been on the Planning Commission, she's been on the City Council and we’re still saying, ‘Please come and ask us [about our concerns],” Jacka said. “I’m excited about the energy, the innovative thoughts that are going to come with our young people, like Gloria Soto. They’re actually knowledgeable about the concerns of the population — total population, whether you’re a senior or a teenager.”