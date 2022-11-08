Santa Maria City Council District 3 seat challenger Steven Funkhouser is holding a one-vote lead over incumbent Gloria Soto in early unofficial returns reported by the Santa Barbara County Elections Division Office.

District 4 candidate Carol Karamitsos is holding a 20-vote lead over Maribel Aguilera-Hernandez in the race for that seat on the council.

The first report since the polls closed at 8 p.m. show Funkhouser has pulled in 835 votes, for 49.9% of the ballots counted, while Soto has garnered 834 votes, for 49.8% of the ballots counted.

County Reporter/Associate Editor

Lee Central Coast Newspapers associate editor Mike Hodgson covers Santa Barbara County government and events and issues in Santa Ynez Valley. Follow him on Twitter @MHodgsonSYVNews.

