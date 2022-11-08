Santa Maria City Council District 3 seat challenger Steven Funkhouser is holding a one-vote lead over incumbent Gloria Soto in early unofficial returns reported by the Santa Barbara County Elections Division Office.
District 4 candidate Carol Karamitsos is holding a 20-vote lead over Maribel Aguilera-Hernandez in the race for that seat on the council.
The first report since the polls closed at 8 p.m. show Funkhouser has pulled in 835 votes, for 49.9% of the ballots counted, while Soto has garnered 834 votes, for 49.8% of the ballots counted.
Percentages don’t equal exactly 100 due to rounding off and six votes cast for unqualified write-in candidates accounting for 0.36%.
In the race for District 4, which has no incumbent running, Karamitsos has collected 1,422 votes, for 50.1% of the ballots counted, and is leading Aguilera-Hernandez, who’s gathered 1,402 votes, for 49.4% of the ballots counted.
Another 15 votes were cast for unqualified write-in candidates in District 4, accounting for 0.53% of votes counted.
District 3 consists of the southwest section of the city, bounded roughly by Broadway and the Orcutt Expressway, Stowell Road, Black Road and Union Valley Parkway, with a lot of notches, jags and stairsteps.
District 4 has no incumbent because Etta Waterfield chose not to seek re-election and plans to retire elsewhere.
That district encompasses an area generally bounded by Highway 101, West Main Street, Broadway and the Orcutt Expressway and Santa Maria Way, with an eastern wing added along East Jones, East Main, Dressler Avenue, Panther Drive, the Santa Maria River and North Suey Road.
County Registrar of Voters Joe Holland said the initial report on vote totals will consist of vote-by-mail ballots the Elections Division received before Election Day, with updates being posted as precinct ballots are tallied.
Provisional and vote-by-mail ballots received Election Day and ballots postmarked that day and arriving after Nov. 8 will be counted this week, but the results won’t be posted until Tuesday, Nov. 15.
All four candidates campaigned on tackling many of the same issues facing the city, although their top priorities weren’t all the same.
Funkhouser’s top priority is tackling crime and making the city a safe place to live by increasing the size of the police force, thus reducing the workload and putting more officers on the streets.
He said that would reduce the crime rate, which he said is rising and the city hasn’t done enough to reverse.
Soto said the most pressing problem for the city is a lack of affordable housing, which she said can be addressed by adopting an ordinance that requires all new residential developments to set aside a certain percentage of units for low-income families.
She also wants the city to create a housing trust fund to help with down payments for low-income families trying to purchase a home or to help purchase land for affordable housing development.
Karamitsos said her top priority is to preserve and enhance city residents’ quality of life by developing a new General Plan, improving support for first responders, working with other government agencies and strengthening ties with businesses and nonprofit organizations.
Aguilera-Hernandez also said the most pressing issue for the city is public safety, which she said is tied in with drug abuse and mental health care, and combined with a lack of affordable housing lowers the quality of life in the city.
Her solution is to supplement the force with mental health workers, who can respond with officers when someone is in a mental health crisis, and she wants the city and county to work together on solutions to housing the homeless.