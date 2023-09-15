Alex Posada has been appointed as interim city manager for the City of Santa Maria, Mayor Alice Patino announced Friday.

Posada, who was unanimously selected by the City Council Thursday during a special closed session, will succeed Jason Stilwell, who resigned effective Sept. 22.

The Council is scheduled to approve Posada’s employment contract at its regular meeting on Oct. 3. 

