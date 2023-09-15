Alex Posada has been appointed as interim city manager for the City of Santa Maria, Mayor Alice Patino announced Friday.
Posada, who was unanimously selected by the City Council Thursday during a special closed session, will succeed Jason Stilwell, who resigned effective Sept. 22.
The Council is scheduled to approve Posada’s employment contract at its regular meeting on Oct. 3.
“We are fortunate to have exceptional employees in the City who provide excellent service and are very pleased Alex offered to step up and serve as interim city manager to provide a smooth transition and a steady hand,” Patino said.
Posada has been an employee of the City since 1978, most recently serving as the City’s recreation and parks director. He is the longest-serving department director, and was hired full-time as a recreational specialist in 1979, promoted to recreation supervisor in 1981, and to director in 1993.
Posada’s community involvement includes the Kiwanis Club of Santa Maria, United Way, and he is a longtime supporter of the Special Olympics, among other interests. He grew up in East Bay near San Francisco and attended San Jose State University.
“His knowledge of the City and Santa Maria community is a big plus and he will provide steady continuity as the City Council seeks the permanent City Manager,” Patino said.
The City is selecting an executive recruitment firm to conduct a national recruitment for the city manager, a process that could take a few months.