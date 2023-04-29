Fifteen members of the Mark Richardson Career Technical Education Center and Ag Farm Building and Construction Team participated in the Southern California Construction Industry Education Foundation’s 38th annual Design Build Competition for scholarships and recognition at Golden West College in Huntington Beach.

The competition, held on March 22 and 23, showcased the skills and talents of young designers and builders as they worked for 14-plus hours in two days with rain and wind to build structures that will be donated to their communities. The competition included 28 teams of high schools, trade schools and colleges.

Righetti High School’s Alex Angeles Denis and Santa Maria High School’s Brandon Olea each received $1,500 scholarships. Santa Maria High School’s Miguel Velazquez was named Construction Manager of the Year.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
0
0
0
0
0