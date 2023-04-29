Fifteen members of the Mark Richardson Career Technical Education Center and Ag Farm Building and Construction Team participated in the Southern California Construction Industry Education Foundation’s 38th annual Design Build Competition for scholarships and recognition at Golden West College in Huntington Beach.
The competition, held on March 22 and 23, showcased the skills and talents of young designers and builders as they worked for 14-plus hours in two days with rain and wind to build structures that will be donated to their communities. The competition included 28 teams of high schools, trade schools and colleges.
Righetti High School’s Alex Angeles Denis and Santa Maria High School’s Brandon Olea each received $1,500 scholarships. Santa Maria High School’s Miguel Velazquez was named Construction Manager of the Year.
“I did not realize how hard it is to keep a crew on task to get the job done when working under the pressure of timelines, dealing with weather and standing inspections,” said Velazquez. “It was a much bigger and harder job than I thought it was going to be. It really made me want to be a construction manager in the future because it was a great feeling to design, plan and produce a project to a successful completion.”
Glen Holmes, a Building and Construction teacher, says he did not think they would be able to eclipse last year’s Rookie Team of the Year Award, but the students far exceeded his expectations.
“I couldn’t be prouder of this year’s team and especially Miguel Velazquez,” said Holmes. “With his leadership our team was able to overcome a huge disadvantage as we did not have the opportunity to practice together as a team, in fact, there were many members on our team that had never met prior to the competition and Miguel did such a good job of leading that he stood out above all other project managers.”
According to Holmes, they also took home 40% of the senior scholarships that were awarded.
“This year’s Design Build Team has most definitely helped build the legacy of the Building and Construction Program as well as provide a pathway of opportunities for future students of our program,” said Holmes.
The center currently has five programs for the 2022-2023 school year. They include AG Farm, Construction, Culinary, Diesel and Machining. The SMJUHSD has about 40 CTE (Career Technical Education) Pathways and more than 25 industry partners.