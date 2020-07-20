Santa Maria Code Enforcement helps respond to H-2A housing COVID-19 outbreak

As the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department takes the reins in investigating and responding to a COVID-19 outbreak among agricultural workers in Santa Maria, city Code Enforcement office is also working to ensure compliance with health and safety standards within the agricultural industry.

The ongoing outbreak involves a group of motels being used partially for H-2A worker housing, operated by labor contractor Alco Harvesting, with 40 COVID-positive individuals and one death as of Friday, according to Public Health.

Earlier this month, prior to the confirmation of the outbreak on July 13, Public Health officials instructed the city to heighten its enforcement of COVID-19 health codes, in order to crack down on climbing COVID-19 rates in the city.

So, how has the city responded to the outbreak?

According to city spokesman Mark van de Kamp, the Code Enforcement office has been in contact with Alco's sister companies such as Bonita Packing Co., as well as reaching out to local farms and agencies overseeing agricultural employers.

"The City’s Code Enforcement Division is proactively responding to the outbreak. Its officers have inspected two food processing facilities, Bonita Packing and Central W Produce, and found that both are taking exceptional precautions," van de Kamp said.