Santa Maria city officials impose hiring freeze, brace for budget cuts
Santa Maria officials have implemented a job freeze across all city departments as they brace themselves for significant budget cuts following decreased revenue as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. 

Officials began building the budget with a projected decrease in sales tax revenue earlier in the month, after hotels, restaurants and retail stores began to close in response to coronavirus concerns. 

Closures, along with the statewide shelter-at-home order that has caused gas tax revenue to decrease, has forced the city to refrain from hiring across all departments indefinitely, according to city spokesman Mark van de Kamp. 

Santa Maria Area Transit to limit bus service hours, offers shuttle service

“Consumer spending drives our revenue, which primarily funds public safety. Nearly half the General Fund revenue — 48% — is sales tax including the local Measure U sales tax,” van de Kamp said.

After declaring a state of emergency this month, the city has been able to apply for state and federal grants to supplement some municipal services.

State funds for homeless facilities in the city were approved and will be allocated in the coming weeks, van de Kamp said. 

However, other allocated funds for the city have yet to be announced. 

The city will not know the full impact of the coronavirus on the budget for some months due to the turnover rate of revenue numbers on the state level, van de Kamp said.

However, City Manager Jason Stilwell will present updates on the local impact of the COVID-19 pandemic at the next City Council meeting on April 7, which will be held virtually. 

The final 2020-22 budget will be presented to the City Council in June.

