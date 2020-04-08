Santa Maria city firefighters who reported COVID-19 symptoms tested, sent home

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Three Santa Maria Fire Department personnel were tested for COVID-19 and sent home today after two of them reported experiencing symptoms of the disease, a department spokesman said.

The three were tested and sent to self-quarantine until the results are returned, which is expected Thursday, the spokesman said.

One of the department’s firefighter recruits was sent for testing and then home to self-quarantine Tuesday after reporting similar symptoms. Results of that test were expected Wednesday.

Fire Chief Leonard Champion said two crew members working out of the same fire station reported they were experiencing COVID-related symptoms Wednesday morning.

Both firefighters and the third member of their crew were sent for testing, and the station and equipment were sanitized, he said.

“We continue to practice social distancing, adhere to screening protocols that our dispatchers are performing, limiting the number of firefighters rendering medical assistance and wearing all personal protective equipment,” Champion said.

